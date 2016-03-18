Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 18 Zegona Communications Plc
* can confirm it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Teliasonera, parent company of Yoigo in relation to Yoigo's acquisition
* current negotiations may not result in execution of binding acquisition agreements
* Zegona responds to recent press speculation
* various stakeholders would also need to be involved in any transaction and company has no agreement, even in principle with them
* company has requested temporary suspension of trading in its ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
