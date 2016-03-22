March 22 AAP Implantate AG :
* sells biomaterials business for 36 million euros ($40.46
million) and becomes a pure player in trauma with innovative
technologies
* Closing of the transaction will lead to adjustment of 2016
guidance and postponement of publication of consolidated and
annual financial statements 2015
* The closing of the transaction will result in a positive
one-time deconsolidation effect on the earnings level
* plans to use part of the proceeds to finance further
growth and to distribute part of them to its shareholders
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
