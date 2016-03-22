March 22 AAP Implantate AG :

* sells biomaterials business for 36 million euros ($40.46 million) and becomes a pure player in trauma with innovative technologies

* Closing of the transaction will lead to adjustment of 2016 guidance and postponement of publication of consolidated and annual financial statements 2015

* The closing of the transaction will result in a positive one-time deconsolidation effect on the earnings level

* plans to use part of the proceeds to finance further growth and to distribute part of them to its shareholders

