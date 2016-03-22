EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 22 Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa says:
* Norwegian's asset company Arctic Aviation Assets (AAA), a fully owned subsidiary of Norwegian, has signed a LOI with AerCap for two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with delivery in 2018
* A fully owned subsidiary of AAA will lease the aircraft
* The two aircraft will be leased for 12 years from delivery
* Norwegian currently has eight Boeing 787-8 and one 787-9 in operation, and a total 31 787-9 on order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: