March 22 Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa says:

* Norwegian's asset company Arctic Aviation Assets (AAA), a fully owned subsidiary of Norwegian, has signed a LOI with AerCap for two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with delivery in 2018

* A fully owned subsidiary of AAA will lease the aircraft

* The two aircraft will be leased for 12 years from delivery

* Norwegian currently has eight Boeing 787-8 and one 787-9 in operation, and a total 31 787-9 on order