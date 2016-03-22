March 22 Hamborner Reit AG :
* FY net profit 13.8 million euros ($15.53 million)
* Positive outlook for 2016
* Rental income is currently expected to rise by between around 13 pct and 15 pct in 2016
* Is striving for growth of a similar amount in FFO in 2016
* Dividend 0.42 euro per share
* Forecast does not take into account other acquisitions or disposals not yet specified
* Company still has scope for acquisitions of 100 million to 120 million euros
($1 = 0.8885 euros)
