March 22 Hamborner Reit AG :

* FY net profit 13.8 million euros ($15.53 million)

* Positive outlook for 2016

* Rental income is currently expected to rise by between around 13 pct and 15 pct in 2016

* Is striving for growth of a similar amount in FFO in 2016

* Dividend 0.42 euro per share

* Forecast does not take into account other acquisitions or disposals not yet specified further

* Company still has scope for acquisitions of 100 million to 120 million euros