March 22 Evotec AG
* Says adjusted 2016 group EBITDA (before changes in
contingent considerations) is expected to be positive and
significantly improved compared to 2015
* Reports substantial group revenue growth of 43% to eur
127.7 m in 2015 (2014: eur 89.5 m)
* FY revenue rose 44 percent to 134 million eur in 2015
* Says adjusted 2015 group ebitda positive and up 13% to
eur 8.7 m (2014: eur 7.7 m)
* Says 2015 R&D expenses +48% to eur 18.3 m
* Says research and development (R&D) expenses in 2016 to
be approximately eur 20 m
* Says liquidity at 31 december 2016 expected to be at a
similar level to prior year
* Says 2016 revenues excluding milestones, upfronts and
licences are expected to increase more than 15%
