March 22 Micro Focus International Plc
* Acquisition of Serena Software for $540 million
* Transaction is being funded through existing cash
resources together with additional debt and equity finance
* Placing to raise £150 million (approximately $216
million)
* In nine month period ended 31 January 2016 group
continued to trade at upper end of FY revenue guidance range
* Maintaining its guidance for FY that revenues on a
constant currency basis will decline by between 2% and 4%
* Sees net debt at 30 April 2016 (excluding net proceeds of
placing) will be in range of $1,310- $1,330 million
