March 22 PSI :

* PSI 2015 with leap in earnings, record new orders and sales

* FY new orders increase by 6 pct to 195 million euros ($219.04 million)

* FY group net result up 82.9 pct over previous year at 7.5 million euros

* In 2016 aims to once again increase volume of new orders and group sales in mid-single digit percentage range and attain an ebit between 11 und 13 million euros

* FY sales increase by 4.7 pct to 183.7 million euros

* FY EBIT improves by 44.2 pct to 11.1 million euros

