March 23 Lifewatch Ag :

* Confirms its 2016 guidance that revenues will continue to grow at above market growth rates

* Confirms 2016 guidance that adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and net income figures will show an improvement in comparison to 2015 numbers

* lifewatch to adjust 2015 figures for one-off legal decision; guidance for 2016 confirmed

* FY restated post highmark arbitration revenue $88.63 million, ebit loss $11.66 million

* FY net loss restated post highmark arbitration at $11.95 million Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)