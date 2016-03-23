BRIEF-Bioxyne requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising
March 23 Stada Arzneimittel Ag
* Says anticipates more subdued development in q1 of current financial year
* Fy adjusted net profit fell 11 percent to 165.8 million eur
* Dividend 0.70 eurper share
* Says outlook for 2016 confirmed
* Says anticipates slight growth in group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects, adjusted ebitda and adjusted net income
* Says expects ratio of net debt excluding further acquisitions to adjusted ebitda to be at a level of nearly 3
* news: stada arzneimittel ag: development in 2015 as expected under difficult framework conditions - dividend to increase - outlook for 2016 confirmed
* On April 7, CFO Eric Bjerkholt informed co of his resignation from all of his positions at co effective as of April 27, 2017