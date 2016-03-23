UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag
* Says dividend proposal of eur 3.20
* Says for fy 2016 pfeiffer vacuum expects a noticeable increase in sales
* Says noticeable improvement in operating profit and ebit margin compared to fy 2015
* Says 18-20 million euros investments planned in fy 2016
* Fy sales 451.5 million eur
* Dividend 3.20 eur per share Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.