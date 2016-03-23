March 23 Laura Ashley Holdings Plc

* Like-For-Like retail sales up 4.8%.

* Interim dividend of 1.00 pence per share (2015 final dividend: 1.00 pence per share).

* Trading for seven weeks to 20 march is down 0.4% on a like-for-like basis.

* Second interim results

* Profit before tax and exceptional items of £20.7m (2015: £22.9m - 53 week period).

* Second interim dividend 1 pence per share