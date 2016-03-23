March 23 Premier Foods Plc
* Rejects approach from McCormick & Company, Inc. and
announces cooperation agreement with Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,
Ltd
* McCormick approach significantly undervalues Premier's
growth prospects and represents an insufficient premium to
premier's enterprise value
* Cooperation agreement with Nissin to create long-term
value through strategic partnership of brands, markets and
technology
* McCormick is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. On 20
April 2016, to announce a firm intention to make an offer or
announce that it does not intend to make an offer
* Statement re approach and cooperation agreement
* Board's expectations of trading profit for full year
remain unchanged
