March 23 Hexagon

* Hexagon acquires FTI, a leading provider of manufacturing software solutions

* Says fti will be fully consolidated as of today. Acquisition has no significant impact on hexagon's earnings

* Says based in Burlington, Ontario (Canada), FTI serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and appliance industries with sheet metal design, simulation, feasibility, and costing solutions