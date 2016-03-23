Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 23 Hexagon
* Hexagon acquires FTI, a leading provider of manufacturing software solutions
* Says fti will be fully consolidated as of today. Acquisition has no significant impact on hexagon's earnings
* Says based in Burlington, Ontario (Canada), FTI serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and appliance industries with sheet metal design, simulation, feasibility, and costing solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order