Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 24 Anoto Group AB :
* Has decided to change leadership and to appoint Joonhee Won as an interim CEO
* Stein Revelsby will leave office with immediate effect
* Announces fully underwritten rights issue of about 160 million Swedish crowns ($19.3 million)
* Proceeds will be used to pay short term liabilities as well as to strengthen company's financial position to be able to deliver on current business plan
* Has entered into short term loan agreement with a Swedish bank to be able to draw on credit facility of up to 20 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2803 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order