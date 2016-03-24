March 24 Cancom SE

* FY EBIT 41.1 million eur, up 43 percent

* Group revenues increased by 12.5 percent compared to previous year up to euro 932.8 million

* Increased profitability of group is expressed in an EBITDA margin of 6.8 percent compared to 6.2 percent in previous year