April 1 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Gsk receives positive CHMP opinion in europe for Strimvelis, first gene therapy to treat very rare disease, ADA-SCID

* Until EU commission decision, strimvelis will remain an investigational gene therapy which is not approved for use anywhere in world