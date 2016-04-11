Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 11 Induct AS (INDUCT-ME.OL):
* Completes private placements of 18 million Norwegian crowns ($2.2 million) further information on the subsequent offering
* Completion of a first private placement of 8 million crowns in cash payment and a second private placement in range of 7-10 million crowns
* Successfully raised 10 million crowns in second private placement
* New shares to be issued under second private placement will be listed on merkur market
* Intends to carry out a subsequent offering.
* Decided to propose a subsequent offering of up to 5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2292 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order