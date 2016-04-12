BRIEF-Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals
April 12 ASOS
* H1 pretax profit 21.2 million stg versus 18 million stg year ago
* Strong performance in strategic markets: UK sales +25%, EU +31%, U.S. +34% (in constant currency)
* 10.9 million active customers, up 17% on prior year
* Retail gross margin up 40bps; gross margin up 50bps
* Robust cash position of £135.9m (31 August 2015: £119.2m)
* Technology and logistics plans on track and pace of change stepping up
* On track to achieve our previously stated sales and margin guidance for full year
April 12 British recruiter PageGroup reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the EU.