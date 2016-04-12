PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 12 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
* Contract win
* Warded riq ruggedized networking switch contract by raytheon integrated defense systems
* Contract, which includes supply of spares, is valued at $9.3 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
WELLINGTON, April 13 New Zealand on Thursday braced for the tail wind of a cyclone as authorities evacuated seaside areas, closed schools and warned people to reconsider their Easter holiday plans.