April 12 Galliford Try Plc

* Statement re press comment - Edinburgh schools

* Through acquisition of Miller Construction, Galliford Try has contractual responsibility for four of seventeen schools.

* Issues following statement in response to recent press comment following closure of certain schools in edinburgh.

* Was notified in March that Oxgangs primary school, built by Miller Construction, lost part of one external wall which blew off in storm

* Remedial work in those four schools is nearing completion and costs are not material to group