China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
April 12 Galliford Try Plc
* Statement re press comment - Edinburgh schools
* Through acquisition of Miller Construction, Galliford Try has contractual responsibility for four of seventeen schools.
* Issues following statement in response to recent press comment following closure of certain schools in edinburgh.
* Was notified in March that Oxgangs primary school, built by Miller Construction, lost part of one external wall which blew off in storm
* Remedial work in those four schools is nearing completion and costs are not material to group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
