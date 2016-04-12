UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 Dunelm Group Plc :
* Proposed secondary placing
* Will Adderley, deputy chairman of company, that he intends to sell approximately 6 million ordinary shares in company via an accelerated bookbuild secondary placing
* This represents approximately 3 per cent of issued share capital of Dunelm. Shares to be sold are currently held by WA Capital Limited
* Placing will be managed by UBS Limited, acting as bookrunner, and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, acting as co-lead manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.