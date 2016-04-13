April 13 Elekta Publ Ab

* Richard Hausmann appointed as Elekta's President and CEO from June 10

* Hausmann succeeds Tomas Puusepp, current President and Chief Executive Officer

* Tomas Puusepp will continue as a working board member for Elekta from June 10 (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)