BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Elekta Publ Ab
* Richard Hausmann appointed as Elekta's President and CEO from June 10
* Hausmann succeeds Tomas Puusepp, current President and Chief Executive Officer
* Tomas Puusepp will continue as a working board member for Elekta from June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work