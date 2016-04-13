UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 Premier Oil Plc
* Solan first oil
* That first oil from solan field was safely achieved on 12 th april 2016.
* Production from field is expected to build up to an anticipated production rate of 20- 25 kbeopd in second half of 2016 when both pairs of producer-injector wells will be on stream. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.