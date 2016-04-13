BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
April 13 Epigenomics AG :
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved company's lead product, Epi proColon, first and only FDA-approved blood-based colorectal cancer screening test
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work