BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
April 13 Sectra Ab
* Says large U.S. hospital chain to expand Sectra PACS into a VNA for enterprise imaging
ProMedica has entered into a six-year contract to expand its current Sectra PACS into a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work