April 13 Castellum AB

* Castellum acquires Norrporten and carries out a rights issue as well as a directed share issue to the Second and Sixth Swedish National Pension Funds

* Says cash purchase price SEK 10.4 billion and 23.41 million Castellum shares, which amounts to SEK 13.42 billion

* Says The Second and Sixth Swedish National Pension Funds will receive a total consideration of SEK 14.0 billion, based on an issue price in the Issue in kind of SEK 133 per Castellum share and including a dividend of SEK 464 million

* Says cash purchase price will be financed by way of a fully-underwritten rights issue of sek 6.5 billion and sek 3.9 billion from debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)