April 13 Castellum AB
* Castellum acquires Norrporten and carries out a rights
issue as well as a directed share issue to the Second and Sixth
Swedish National Pension Funds
* Says cash purchase price SEK 10.4 billion and 23.41
million Castellum shares, which amounts to SEK 13.42 billion
* Says The Second and Sixth Swedish National Pension Funds
will receive a total consideration of SEK 14.0 billion, based on
an issue price in the Issue in kind of SEK 133 per Castellum
share and including a dividend of SEK 464 million
* Says cash purchase price will be financed by way of a
fully-underwritten rights issue of sek 6.5 billion and sek 3.9
billion from debt facilities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Niklas Pollard)