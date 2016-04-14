April 14 Wilex AG :

* Q1 sales revenue and income totalling 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million), up 11 pct on previous year (0.9 million euros)

* Q1 research and development costs of 1.3 million euros were up 0.5 mln euros on prior-year period (0.8 mln euros), due to expansion of preclinical investigations at Heidelberg Pharma

* At 1.1 million euros, Wilex group's net loss for first three months of financial year was maintained at a stable level compared with previous year

* Total assets as of Feb. 29, 2016 amounted to 13.0 mln euros, up from figure of 12.1 mln euros shown as of Nov. 30, 2015 reporting date