UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Jd Sports Fashion Plc
* Final results
* Final dividend up 5.1 percent to 6.2 penceper share
* Total dividend 7.4 penceper share
* FY revenue rose 20 percent to 1.822 billion stg
* Headline profit before tax and exceptional items of 157.1 million stg (2015: 100 million stg) and group operating profit before exceptional items increasing by 56 pct to 158.9 million stg (2015: 102.2 million stg)
* FY operating profit before exceptional items increasing by 49 pct to 162.9 million stg (2015: 109.3 million stg)
* Capex of 83.5 million stg (2015: 70.2 million stg) which is expected to increase further in current financial year as international rollout of JD continues to gain momentum
* Like for like sales for 52 week period across all group fascias, including those in europe, increased by 11.6 pct
* Total gross margin in year of 48.5 pct was broadly consistent with prior year
* Continues to believe that group is very well positioned for profitable growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.