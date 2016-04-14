April 14 Steinhoff International Holdings Nv

* adhoc: steinhoff international holdings n.v. : issue of eur 1 billion guaranteed convertible bonds

* Says expected to mature on 21 october 2023 and will be marketed with a coupon range of 0.50% - 1.25%

* Says bonds are expected to be priced today and closing is expected on or about 21 april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: