April 14 Msg Life AG :

* Management board and supervisory board approve conclusion of profit-pooling contracts between msg life ag and the subsidiaries msg life central europe gmbh and msg life global GmbH

* Profit-Pooling contracts will have a term of at least five years and will apply retroactively from Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)