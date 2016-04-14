Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 Msg Life AG :
* Management board and supervisory board approve conclusion of profit-pooling contracts between msg life ag and the subsidiaries msg life central europe gmbh and msg life global GmbH
* Profit-Pooling contracts will have a term of at least five years and will apply retroactively from Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order