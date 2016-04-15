UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 Clas Ohlson Ab
* Clas Ohlson sales development in March 2016
* Says sales decreased by 5 per cent in March to 489 MSEK (515)
* Says in local currencies, sales decreased by 2 per cent
* Sales in March was negatively affected by a calendar effect of about 6 percentage points, due to fewer trading days compared with the previous year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.