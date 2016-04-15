April 15 Clas Ohlson Ab

* Clas Ohlson sales development in March 2016

* Says sales decreased by 5 per cent in March to 489 MSEK (515)

* Says in local currencies, sales decreased by 2 per cent

* Sales in March was negatively affected by a calendar effect of about 6 percentage points, due to fewer trading days compared with the previous year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)