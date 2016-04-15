Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 15 F24 AG :
* Acquires Dolphin Systems
* Transaction was financed by a combination of 45 pct equity capital and 55 pct from a loan by Bank Kreissparkasse Muenchen
* Acquisition will almost double F24's total sales
* Profitable double-digit growth is anticipated for group in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order