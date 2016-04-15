April 15 F24 AG :

* Acquires Dolphin Systems

* Transaction was financed by a combination of 45 pct equity capital and 55 pct from a loan by Bank Kreissparkasse Muenchen

* Acquisition will almost double F24's total sales

* Profitable double-digit growth is anticipated for group in future