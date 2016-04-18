BRIEF-Biovica participates in a research project on a new cancer-drug
* BIOVICA PARTICIPATES IN A EUROPEAN RESEARCH PROJECT FOR DEVELOPING A NEW CANCER-DRUG
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Recipharm creates a global CDMO leader through SEK 1.7 billion strategic acquisitions in the US, Sweden and India
* Recipharm says signed two separate agreements to acquire Kemwell's pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing (cdmo) businesses
* Recipharm says proposed share issue of approximately sek 850 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Recipharm says businesses to be acquired had 2015 preliminary net sales of approximately sek 745 million, corresponding to 22 per cent of Recipharm's 2015 total net sales
* Recipharm says acquisitions are expected to be accretive to ebitda margin already from 2016 and are well in line with Recipharm's overall financial objectives
* The acquisition price for Kemwell's operations in the US and Sweden amounts to approximately USD 85 million (SEK 693 million) on a cash and debt free basis
* Closing of the transaction is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2016
* The acquisition price for the operations in India amounts to USD 120 million (SEK 982 million) on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BIOVICA PARTICIPATES IN A EUROPEAN RESEARCH PROJECT FOR DEVELOPING A NEW CANCER-DRUG
* Says it plans to transfer partial Takeda Development Center Japan business related to clinical trials, pharmacovigilance services for both development and marketed products which are operated by TDC Japan, to its wholly owned unit as succeeding company which is established on March 30
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment