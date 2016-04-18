European shares dip, mining stocks and financials weigh
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
April 18 Immofinanz AG :
* Announces the acquisition of 25,690,163 bearer shares and 4 registered shares in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
* Purchase price amounts to 23.50 euros ($26.52)per share
* Total value of transaction is approx. 604 million euros which is intended to be funded with additional debt and issuance of a convertible bond
* Outlook for immofinanz's distribution policy for 2015/16 financial year and 2016 abbreviated financial year, which was announced on 2 Feb 2016, remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
April 7 Australian shares struggled on Friday as investors took flight from global risk after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sharply escalating the U.S. role in Syria's years-long civil war.