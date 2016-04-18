Co-operative Bank says received several bids in sale process
LONDON, April 7 Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding.
April 18 Interserve Plc
* Contract win
* Awarded £230 million defence infrastructure organisation contract
* Awarded a five-year contract worth approximately £230 million, including additional works, with ministry of defence's (mod) defence infrastructure organisation (dio) to provide facilities services to united states air force's uk estate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent increase year-on-year)
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)