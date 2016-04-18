Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 18 KPS AG :
* Annual General Meeting recognises dynamic business performance and resolves increase in dividend to 0.30 euros per share and issue of 'bonus shares'
* At Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board confirmed its forecast for current financial year of a dynamic business development with an increase in sales to anticipated 140 million euros ($158.33 million)and improved operating earnings (EBIT) of 22 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)