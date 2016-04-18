April 18 KPS AG :

* Annual General Meeting recognises dynamic business performance and resolves increase in dividend to 0.30 euros per share and issue of 'bonus shares'

* At Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board confirmed its forecast for current financial year of a dynamic business development with an increase in sales to anticipated 140 million euros ($158.33 million)and improved operating earnings (EBIT) of 22 million euros