April 18 Energy Assets Group Plc
* Recommended offer for energy assets group plc
* Under terms of acquisition, energy assets shareholders
will be entitled to receive 685 pence in cash for each energy
assets share held.
* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued share
capital of energy assets at approximately 198 million pounds
($280.43 million) and represents an enterprise value multiple of
approximately 13.8 times energy assets' ebitda for period ended
31 march 2015.
* Acquisition price represents a premium of approximately: -
40.4 per cent. To closing price of 488 pence per energy assets
share on 15 april 2016
($1 = 0.7061 pounds)
