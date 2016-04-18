Co-operative Bank says received several bids in sale process
LONDON, April 7 Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding.
April 18 Rockhopper Exploration Plc
* Acquisition of production & exploration assets
* Announce amended terms for acquisition of a portfolio of non-operated production and exploration interests in egypt ( "interests") from beach energy limited
* Due to exercise by one of partners of pre-emption rights on abu sennan concession, as announced in september 2015, it was not possible to complete acquisition on original terms
* Amended terms of acquisition, announced today, which now exclude any share consideration, represent a material improvement
* Rockhopper to acquire entire issued share capital of beach petroleum (egypt) pty limited ("beach egypt") which on completion will hold: 22% interest in abu sennan concession; and 25% interest in el qa'a plain concession
* Cash consideration for acquisition of approximately us$11.9 million Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent increase year-on-year)
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)