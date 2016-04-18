April 18 Rockhopper Exploration Plc

* Acquisition of production & exploration assets

* Announce amended terms for acquisition of a portfolio of non-operated production and exploration interests in egypt ( "interests") from beach energy limited

* Due to exercise by one of partners of pre-emption rights on abu sennan concession, as announced in september 2015, it was not possible to complete acquisition on original terms

* Amended terms of acquisition, announced today, which now exclude any share consideration, represent a material improvement

* Rockhopper to acquire entire issued share capital of beach petroleum (egypt) pty limited ("beach egypt") which on completion will hold: 22% interest in abu sennan concession; and 25% interest in el qa'a plain concession

* Cash consideration for acquisition of approximately us$11.9 million