BRIEF-Biovica participates in a research project on a new cancer-drug
* BIOVICA PARTICIPATES IN A EUROPEAN RESEARCH PROJECT FOR DEVELOPING A NEW CANCER-DRUG
April 18 Oncimmune
* Oncimmune Holdings announces intention to apply for admission to trading on AIM
* Dealings are expected to commence in the middle of May 2016
* Company expects market capitalisation of approximately 66 million pounds.
* Zeus Capital Limited is the nominated advisor and broker to the company.
* The placing is expected to raise approximately 11 million pounds by way of issue of new shares to institutional investors.
* Oncimmune specializes in early cancer detection, developing and commercialising its proprietary EarlyCDT platform technology. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
* Says it plans to transfer partial Takeda Development Center Japan business related to clinical trials, pharmacovigilance services for both development and marketed products which are operated by TDC Japan, to its wholly owned unit as succeeding company which is established on March 30
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment