April 18 Oncimmune

* Oncimmune Holdings announces intention to apply for admission to trading on AIM

* Dealings are expected to commence in the middle of May 2016

* Company expects market capitalisation of approximately 66 million pounds.

* Zeus Capital Limited is the nominated advisor and broker to the company.

* The placing is expected to raise approximately 11 million pounds by way of issue of new shares to institutional investors.

* Oncimmune specializes in early cancer detection, developing and commercialising its proprietary EarlyCDT platform technology.