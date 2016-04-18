April 18 Watchstone Group Plc :

* Stmnt re share price movement

* Can confirm that company has recently received a draft and highly conditional, non-cash proposal from a private company

* Board has rejected draft proposal as being unworkable but correspondence may or may not lead to a further proposal being made to company