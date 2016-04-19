UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 Nokian Tyres Plc
* Nokian Tyres applies for listing of stock options 2013b
* A total of 1,150,000 stock options 2013B were issued
* Each stock option 2013B entitles its holder to subscribe for one share of Nokian Tyres plc at a subscription price of EUR 26.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.