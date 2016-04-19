April 19 EDAG Engineering Group AG :

* Preliminary Q1 2016 results: slight increase in revenues, decrease in adjusted ebit

* In Q1 has increased revenues at group level from 174.7 million euros in previous-year period to 182 million euros ($206.42 million)

* Q1 adjusted EBIT was at about 13 million euros and therewith 25 pct below previous-year results of 17.5 million euros

* Q1 unadjusted EBIT was at 10.8 million euros compared to 15.7 million euros in previous-year period

* For full year, executive management expects an increase in revenues in a range of 7- 10 pct and a moderate growth of adjusted EBIT compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)