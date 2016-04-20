BRIEF-Brookfield Property reports Q4 FFO per unit $0.38
* Brookfield Property Partners reports fourth quarter & full-year 2016 results
April 20 Clere AG :
* Said on Tuesday US arbitration proceedings between the sellers of Balda C. Brewer, Inc. und BIUSA LLC (previous company name: Balda Investments USA LLC), a 100 pct subsidiary of the company, had been concluded with an arbitration ruling
* According to the arbitration ruling, Balda Investments USA LLC is obliged to pay an amount of about 500 thousand euros ($567,800.00) (including cost reimbursement for the proceedings) to the plaintiff
* Outcome will not impact the company's operating result because sufficient reserves had been accumulated, beforehand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Deutsche Bank plans to cut as much as 17 percent of its equities staff and 6 percent of its fixed-income staff around the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Indiabulls Wholesale Services Ltd - dec quarter net loss 199.4 million rupees versus profit 88 million rupees year ago