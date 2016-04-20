April 20 Highland Gold :

* FY 2015 revenue $276.2 million versus $304.2 million year ago

* FY 2015 net loss $10.0 million versus loss of $24.8 million year ago

* Says net loss is primarily due to impairment of Kekura due to delayed project development and non-cash deferred tax charges related to currency fluctuations

* FY 2015 EBITDA $133.3 million versus $123.6 million year ago

* Says final dividend of £0.025 per share recommended, making a total distribution of £0.045 per share for 2015

* Plans to maintain in 2016 stable total production of gold and gold equivalents in range of 255,000-265,000 oz