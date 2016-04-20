Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 20 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG :
* LPKF receives major order from solar industry
* Confidentiality has been agreed with client about specific details of orders
* Orders will be reported in revenue of years 2016 and 2017
* LPKF Solarquipment GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, has received orders with a total value of approx. 17 million euros ($19.31 million)from a solar customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)