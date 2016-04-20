April 20 ADO Properties S.A. :

* Launches capital increase by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering

* Issuance of up to 3,499,999 new shares, representing approximately 10 pct of currently issued share capital

* Proceeds to be used for continued growth by acquiring further residential portfolios in berlin in line with its strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)