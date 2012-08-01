BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
