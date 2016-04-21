April 21 Forterra Plc IPO-FORT.L
* Announcement of offer price
* Company today announces successful pricing of offer at 180
pence per ordinary share
* Based on offer price, total market capitalisation of
forterra at commencement of conditional dealings will be 360
million
* Offer comprises a sale of 70,000,000 existing ordinary
shares by lsf9 concrete uk ltd. Selling shareholder will hold 65
percent of the ordinary shares
* The Offer represents 35 pct of Forterra's issued share
capital on Admission, assuming no exercise of the over-allotment
option.
* The Selling Shareholder has granted Deutsche Bank AG an
over-allotment option over up to 10,500,000 Ordinary Shares,
representing 15 pct of the Ordinary Shares comprised in the
Offer.
* Conditional dealings will commence on the London Stock
Exchange at on 21 April
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)