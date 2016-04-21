April 21 Groupe Fnac Sa

* Offer for darty plc

* Terms of an increased cash offer with a partial share alternative for entire issued and to be issued share capital of darty

* Under terms of increased offer darty shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each darty share: 153 pence in cash

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of darty at 822 mln stg