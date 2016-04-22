April 22 CPI Property Group SA :

* Said on Thursday issued of 2.5 billion new shares in exchange for contribution of 251.5 million euros ($284.20 million) bonds

* Said corporate share capital of the Company has thus been increased from 330,376,830 euros represented by 3,303,768,300 shares to 581,845,950.20 euros represented by 5,818,459,502 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)